France XV fight back to secure 26-24 win over England XV

LONDON :A try after the hooter by Romain Taofifenua gave France XV a 26-24 victory over their English counterparts in a non-cap match at Twickenham on Saturday, as winger Immanuel Feyi-Waboso made a disappointing return from injury.

Taofifenua burrowed over the try-line after England had led 24-12 with five minutes remaining but could not keep the visitors at bay in a game featuring four tries and a red card for each side.

The match served as a warm-up for England’s tour of Argentina and the United States, while France are preparing for three tests in New Zealand next month.

France scored two early tries as hooker Gaetan Barlot crossed in the corner after breaking away from a driving maul, and lock Hugo Auradou burst into the England 22 after the visitors turned the ball over at the breakdown.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

England grew into the game, however, and after incessant pressure in the French 22, number eight Tom Willis scored in the corner before lock Alex Coles took a pop-pass from centre Seb Atkinson to cross the line.

Feyi-Waboso, playing his first game since December after recovering from an injury, made two simple handling errors before receiving a 30-minute red card just past the half-hour mark.

He was penalised for a high tackle as his arm struck the head of French flyhalf Antoine Hastoy. Initially a yellow card, it was upgraded to red on bunker review.

Despite their numerical disadvantage, England led 19-12 at halftime when another strong carry from Atkinson broke the French defensive line and his pass to Joe Carpenter set up another try.

Following a red card for French forward Cameron Woki, upgraded from yellow on bunker review, England added a fourth try when replacement loose-forward Alex Dombrandt went over in the corner.

France had the advantage in the forwards, however, and powered over for two more tries with Taofifenua's effort converted by Hastoy to secure victory for the French.