Logo
Logo

Sport

France's Ekitike out of World Cup with ruptured Achilles - reports
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

France's Ekitike out of World Cup with ruptured Achilles - reports

France's Ekitike out of World Cup with ruptured Achilles - reports
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Quarter Final - Second Leg - Liverpool v Paris St Germain - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - April 14, 2026 Liverpool's Hugo Ekitike reacts after sustaining an injury Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
France's Ekitike out of World Cup with ruptured Achilles - reports
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Quarter Final - Second Leg - Liverpool v Paris St Germain - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - April 14, 2026 Liverpool's Hugo Ekitike receives medical attention after sustaining an injury Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
France's Ekitike out of World Cup with ruptured Achilles - reports
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Quarter Final - Second Leg - Liverpool v Paris St Germain - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - April 14, 2026 Liverpool's Hugo Ekitike reacts as he is stretchered off after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Phil Noble
15 Apr 2026 05:16PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS, April 15 : France forward Hugo Ekitike suffered a ruptured Achilles during Liverpool's Champions League clash against Paris St Germain on Tuesday and will miss the World Cup, French newspapers Le Parisien and L'Equipe reported on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old pointed to his Achilles tendon as medical staff attended to him before he was carried off on a stretcher at Anfield, where Liverpool lost 2-0 in their quarter-final second leg, exiting the competition with a 4-0 aggregate defeat.

The French football federation (FFF) was not immediately available for comment.

Ekitike has 17 goals in all competitions this season since Liverpool signed him from Eintracht Frankfurt for 69 million pounds ($93.58 million) in July.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

The World Cup is being held in the United States, Mexico and Canada from June 11-July 19.

($1 = 0.7374 pounds)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement