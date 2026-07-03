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France's fluent attack can profit against defensive Paraguay says Barcola
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France's fluent attack can profit against defensive Paraguay says Barcola

France's fluent attack can profit against defensive Paraguay says Barcola
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - France v Sweden - New York New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - June 30, 2026 France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their third goal with Bradley Barcola and Michael Olise IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Vincent Carchietta
France's fluent attack can profit against defensive Paraguay says Barcola
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - Germany v Paraguay - Boston Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts, U.S. - June 29, 2026 Paraguay's Gustavo Gomez and teammates celebrate winning the penalty shootout as Paraguay qualify for the round of 16 stage of the World Cup IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/David Butler Ii
03 Jul 2026 04:35AM
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BOSTON, Massachusetts, July 2 : France are aware they will need to break through a compact defence when they meet Paraguay in their World Cup last-16 match on Saturday, but they can do it with their attacking trio enjoying their football at the tournament, France forward Bradley Barcola said on Thursday.

• Les Bleus have been impressive so far, winning all four matches, scoring 13 goals and conceding two.

• Captain Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Barcola have netted 12 of them.

• "I enjoy immensely playing like that," Barcola told a press conference. "We pass, attack and defend together. These are great players and that is why it works so well. It is a joy to play together."

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• They eased into the last 16 with a confidence-boosting 3-0 victory over Sweden on Tuesday, while the South Americans stunned four-times champions Germany 4-3 on penalties.

• "We know it will be complicated," Barcola said of Paraguay's deep defending. "We have to find alternatives and we will do that. I hope it keeps working well for us until the end."

• Temperatures on Saturday in Philadelphia are expected to top 36 degrees Celsius but Barcola said that while it would drain them a bit more, the team had got used to the warm weather during the weeks-long tournament in North America.

Source: Reuters
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