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France's Manaudou, Olympic 50m freestyle champion, retires at 35
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France's Manaudou, Olympic 50m freestyle champion, retires at 35

France's Manaudou, Olympic 50m freestyle champion, retires at 35

Paris 2024 Olympics - Swimming - Men's 50m Freestyle Victory Ceremony - Paris La Defense Arena, Nanterre, France - August 02, 2024. Bronze medallist Florent Manaudou of France celebrates on the podium with his medal. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

14 Aug 2026 03:18AM
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PARIS, Aug 13 : French swimmer Florent Manaudou, the 2012 Olympic champion in 50m freestyle, announced he would bid farewell to the sport on Saturday at the European Aquatics Championships in Paris.

"Two years later, I'm announcing the end," the 35-year-old told France TV on Thursday, referring to the fact he has not competed since the 2024 Paris Games, where he claimed bronze in his signature event.

Manaudou, one of France's greatest swimmers, departs with six Olympic medals. As well as the gold in 2012, he captured three silvers and two bronzes across appearances at four Games.

The younger brother of Laure, 2004 Olympic champion, also bagged multiple World Championship titles.

Source: Reuters
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