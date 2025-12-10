France's Pogba partners with professional camel racing team

Dec 10 : AS Monaco midfielder Paul Pogba has galloped into a surprising new venture, becoming a shareholder and ambassador for a professional camel racing team.

The French international has partnered with Saudi Arabia-based Al Haboob.

"As a shareholder, he (Pogba) has a genuine stake in the team's future, from its storytelling and media strategy to its community programs," Al Haboob said in a statement on Wednesday.

"As ambassador, he becomes a bridge between cultures, introducing camel racing to audiences who may be discovering it for the first time."

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Camel racing is a lucrative and popular sport in the Middle East.

In an interview with the BBC published on Wednesday, former Juventus and Manchester United player Pogba said he was a fan of the sport.

"I've watched my fair share of (camel) races on YouTube and spent time doing research in my spare time trying to understand the techniques and strategies," he added.

"And what stood out to me is how much dedication it takes from everyone involved. At the end of the day, sport is sport. It demands heart, sacrifice and teamwork."

Last month, Pogba returned to action for the first time in more than two years following a doping ban, making a substitute appearance for Monaco in their 4-1 defeat by Rennes.

Pogba, who joined the Ligue 1 side on a free transfer in June, received a four-year ban in February 2024 after testing positive for banned substance DHEA, which boosts testosterone levels.

The suspension was cut to 18 months after an appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.