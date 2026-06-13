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France's Saliba to miss training
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France's Saliba to miss training

France's Saliba to miss training
Soccer Football - Euro 2024 - Group D - France v Poland - Dortmund BVB Stadion, Dortmund, Germany - June 25, 2024 France's William Saliba reacts after Poland's Robert Lewandowski scores their first goal REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler
France's Saliba to miss training
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - France Training - Bentley University, Boston, Massachusetts, U.S. - June 11, 2026 France's William Saliba during training REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
13 Jun 2026 04:09AM
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BOSTON, June 12 : France defender William Saliba will not take part in team training at the World Cup on Friday and will follow an individual programme, the French Football Federation (FFF) said.

Saliba has been experiencing back pain in recent weeks following a long season with Arsenal, who won the Premier League title and reached the Champions League final. France coach Didier Deschamps had said recently the player would be fit for the World Cup.

"William Saliba will not take part in the day's team training. Theo Hernandez is also rested as a precaution as is Aurelien Tchouameni," the FFF said in a statement.

France, who won the title in 2018 and reached the final four years later, kick off their Group I matches against Senegal on Tuesday before facing Iraq and Norway.

Source: Reuters
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