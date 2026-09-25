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France's Samba-Mayela provisionally suspended by AIU
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France's Samba-Mayela provisionally suspended by AIU

France's Samba-Mayela provisionally suspended by AIU

FILE PHOTO: Paris 2024 Olympics - Athletics - Women's 100m Hurdles Semi-Final - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - August 09, 2024. Cyrena Samba-Mayela of France reacts after competing in semi final 3. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/File Photo

25 Sep 2026 09:46PM
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Sept 25 : Olympic 100-metre hurdles silver medallist Cyrena Samba-Mayela has been provisionally suspended for an alleged whereabouts violation, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Friday.

French media reported last month that Samba-Mayela, France's sole track and field medallist at the Paris Olympics, had recorded three whereabouts failures within a 12-month period.

Under anti-doping rules, athletes who accumulate three whereabouts failures, whether through missed tests, filing failures or a combination of both, within a year can be charged with an anti-doping rule violation and face a ban of up to two years.

The ban puts her participation at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics in doubt.

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Her agent, Maka Haidara, said at the time that the proceedings were related solely to whereabouts obligations and not to the use of any prohibited substance, adding that Samba-Mayela had complied with the process and was cooperating with the investigation.

Samba-Mayela has not competed since July and later withdrew from the European Championships in Birmingham due to a calf injury.

Source: Reuters
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