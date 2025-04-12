Fraser-Pryce to return in 2025 with 'unfinished business'

Jamaican great Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will return to the track in 2025, the three-times Olympic gold medallist said on social media, for what is expected to be her final year of competition.

The 10-times world gold medallist previously said that she would compete for one more year and in at the end of an Instagram video wrote that she had "unfinished business."

"Time will honor your greatness," added Fraser-Pryce, who won back-to-back 100 metres Olympic titles in 2008 and 2012.

Her final Olympics ended in bitter disappointment last year in Paris when she missed her 100m semi-final after sustaining an injury in the warm-up.

Fraser-Pryce's preparations were unsettled by security officials who delayed her entry into the Stade de France, as Jamaica's women's Olympic sprint dominance came to an end.