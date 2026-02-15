Freestyle-Canada's Kingsbury takes gold in men's dual moguls

LIVIGNO, Italy, Feb 15 : Canada's Mikael Kingsbury won the gold medal in the new Winter Olympics sport of dual moguls on Sunday, claiming victory three days after narrowly missing a win in the single-format moguls.

Ikuma Horishima of Japan claimed silver and Australia's Matt Graham took bronze on a sunny day in the mountain town of Livigno.

Horishima started strong in the finals run but lost control and bailed on the required second jump, leaving the gold in Kingsbury's hands. It was Canada's first title of the Milano Cortina Games.

The 33-year-old Kingsbury, the oldest man racing in dual moguls, has claimed a medal in each of the four Olympics he has competed in.

On Sunday, he held both skis high in the air as he was proclaimed the dual moguls winner. He closed his eyes and sang along to the national anthem as he stood on the podium.

Dual moguls is a new sport at the Olympics, pitting skiers together in a head-to-head elimination format in which two competitors race side-by-side through parallel bump fields. Speed counts, but so do turns and aerial manoeuvres.

Horishima, 28, won bronze in the single-format moguls.

Australia's Cooper Woods, the gold medallist who beat Kingsbury in the men's singles, was eliminated in the dual moguls' second elimination round after missing a jump.

On Saturday, Australian Jakara Anthony won gold in the women's dual moguls.