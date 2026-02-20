Logo
Logo

Sport

Freestyle-Germany's Maier wins gold in women's ski cross
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Freestyle-Germany's Maier wins gold in women's ski cross

Freestyle-Germany's Maier wins gold in women's ski cross
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Freestyle Skiing - Women's Ski Cross Victory Ceremony - Livigno Snow Park, Livigno, Italy - February 20, 2026. Gold medallist Daniela Maier of Germany celebrates with her medal on the podium REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Freestyle-Germany's Maier wins gold in women's ski cross
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Freestyle Skiing - Women's Ski Cross Big Final - Livigno Snow Park, Livigno, Italy - February 20, 2026. Daniela Maier of Germany and Fanny Smith of Switzerland in action during the Women's Ski Cross Big Final REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Freestyle-Germany's Maier wins gold in women's ski cross
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Freestyle Skiing - Women's Ski Cross Victory Ceremony - Livigno Snow Park, Livigno, Italy - February 20, 2026. Gold medallist Daniela Maier of Germany celebrates on the podium during the women's ski cross victory ceremony with silver medallist Fanny Smith of Switzerland and bronze medallist Sandra Naeslund of Sweden REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Freestyle-Germany's Maier wins gold in women's ski cross
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Freestyle Skiing - Women's Ski Cross Big Final - Livigno Snow Park, Livigno, Italy - February 20, 2026. Daniela Maier of Germany celebrates winning the gold medal after crossing the finish line REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Freestyle-Germany's Maier wins gold in women's ski cross
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Freestyle Skiing - Women's Ski Cross Semifinals - Livigno Snow Park, Livigno, Italy - February 20, 2026. Daniela Maier of Germany in action REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
20 Feb 2026 08:25PM (Updated: 20 Feb 2026 09:07PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LIVIGNO, Italy, Feb 20 : Daniela Maier of Germany claimed the gold medal in women's ski cross at the Winter Olympics on Friday, sliding across the finish line in the Italian Alps just ahead of Switzerland's Fanny Smith.

Defending gold medallist Sandra Naeslund of Sweden took bronze under light snowfall in the northern Italian town of Livigno. 

Ski cross features high-speed races between four riders down a winding course filled with bumps and jumps.

The sport is known for being unpredictable with competitors often knocking into each other and crashing. 

Friday's final featured a battle between the top four ski cross competitors in World Cup rankings. 

Maier, 29, took the lead early in the last race and did not let up. Smith and Maier had tied for bronze four years ago at the Beijing Olympics.

At the medal ceremony, Maier leaped onto the top spot on the podium, jumped up and down and kissed her gold medal.

A large crowd of Italian fans turned out to watch hometown hero Jole Galli, who grew up in Livigno. The 30-year-old made it to the small final but she tumbled after crossing her skis and did not finish her last run, ending in eighth place.

Marielle Thompson of Canada, who took silver in Beijing, was knocked out in the quarter-finals.

The men's ski cross medal contest is scheduled for Saturday.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement