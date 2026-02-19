Logo
Freestyle-Halfpipe, aerials events postponed due to heavy snow
FILE PHOTO: People walk in the historic center during snowfall, ahead of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics in Livigno, Italy, January 8, 2026. REUTERS/Yara Nardi/File Photo
19 Feb 2026 04:38PM (Updated: 19 Feb 2026 04:52PM)
LIVIGNO, Italy, Feb 19 : The Winter Olympics freestyle skiing halfpipe and aerials events were called off on Thursday and moved to the following day due to heavy snow in Livigno.

The men's aerials qualifiers and final were rescheduled for Friday starting from 0930 GMT, while the schedule for the men's halfpipe qualification runs had yet to be confirmed.

The schedule for Thursday still includes women's halfpipe qualifiers in the evening, with officials saying a decision would be made later in the day on whether to postpone them.

It is not the first time that harsh weather has forced changes to the Olympics schedule in Livigno, a remote alpine resort close to the border with Switzerland known as "Little Tibet".

On Tuesday, organisers postponed the women's snowboard slopestyle medal event and the start of the freestyle aerials for both men and women.

Source: Reuters
