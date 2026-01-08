French Freestyle skier Ledeux out of Milano Cortina Games

PARIS, Jan ‌8 : Freestyle skier Tess Ledeux will miss the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics in a major blow to French medal hopes less than a month before the ‌Games.

The 24-year-old, a three-times world ‌champion and silver medallist at the Beijing 2022 Games, said on Thursday she would not return to competition this season as she recovers from a ‍concussion suffered in a heavy crash during a World Cup event in March.

“The timeframe is a bit too short and ​the risks ‌a bit too high,” Ledeux told French media. “So together with the ​medical team we decided to sit out this ⁠season, to protect ‌myself and complete the recovery ​process without taking unnecessary risks.”

Ledeux had been a leading contender for ‍medals in slopestyle and big air in ⁠Italy. She has 17 World Cup victories ​and five Crystal ‌Globes.