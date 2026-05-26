French showman Monfils bids adieu to Roland Garros after loss to Gaston

PARIS, May 25 : French hero Gael Monfils bade a fond farewell to Roland Garros after going down 6-2 6-3 3-6 2-6 6-0 to compatriot Hugo Gaston in the first round on Monday, departing to loud applause that celebrated two decades of charisma and crowd-pleasing tennis.

A few hours after fellow veteran Stan Wawrinka brought the curtain down on his French Open career, the 39-year-old Monfils struggled to find his best level but persisted to give adoring supporters on Court Philippe Chatrier the marathon they wanted.

"Here we are, I love you all so much. I'll try to be quick and to the point," Monfils said after a tribute video on the big screen that showcased his flair on court and connection with Parisian fans.

Monfils thanked his parents, family, wife and fellow player Elina Svitolina, coaches and the French Tennis Federation before addressing the fans.

"I'd like to thank you all," he added.

"Every year I come to play at the French Open, I get goosebumps. Every time, I say to myself 'this is magical'. I've created something powerful, unique, exceptional.

"I'm going to miss you. This tournament is fabulous, it's magical. Roland Garros, I love you, I owe you everything."

Monfils, who will retire at the end of the season, lost the opening set. He drew roaring applause when he mounted a comeback attempt in the second set, but Gaston quickly snuffed out the challenge to double his lead in the match.

Fans seeking a late flourish were rewarded as Monfils broke for a 5-3 lead en route to winning the third set and then raced through the fourth to set up a tantalising decider, but Gaston steadied to blank his opponent for the win.

"There are a lot of emotions," Gaston said.

"There is joy but mostly sadness, I'm so sorry for you, Gael. I want to congratulate you, thank you for all you have done for us, the young players, and for your incredible career.

"You're a French legend, a legend of our sport."

Tributes followed from Rafa Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Gilles Simon, Richard Gasquet, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Wawrinka among others, leaving the Frenchman beaming as the curtain finally came down on his Roland Garros journey.