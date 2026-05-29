French teen Kouame to lean on home roar for next Roland Garros upset

PARIS, May 29 : The headline act in third round action at the French Open on Saturday includes defending champion Coco Gauff while top seed Aryna Sabalenka is also playing in the day session.

Court Philippe Chatrier will have a distinctly Stars and Stripes flavour, with Americans scheduled in every match at the main arena.

TOP MEN'S MATCH: MOISE KOUAME V ALEJANDRO TABILO

Three months ago, French teenager Kouame would have been thrilled if a handful of people watched him play.

On Thursday, thousands of fans packed the Court Suzanne Lenglen stands and roared him through an epic five-set win that has transformed the previously unknown 17-year-old into Roland Garros' newest sensation.

The world number 318, playing in his first Grand Slam, needed nearly five hours to defeat Paraguay's Adolfo Vallejo in the Paris heat, a marathon that has suddenly thrust him into the spotlight at the French Open.

"Even in practice I've never played five hours in a row, so I've found out a lot of things about myself," Kouame said after his gruelling second-round triumph.

"Me being able to win such a game means that our physical preparation is good with the team, so let's keep going that way, because if I want to win a Grand Slam tournament once, I need to do it (win matches) seven times in a row."

Playing with nothing to lose, Kouame will lean on that new-found home support when he faces Chilean Tabilo in his next match and he has clearly embraced his sudden fame and the energy of the Roland Garros crowds.

"It's not easy, that's for sure, but I was able to draw into their energy because they were there to support me, not to stress me," he added.

"But it is definitely more enjoyable to play in front of 10,000 people than 10, that's a fact. I've really had fun on the courts and this is what actually matters to me."

TOP WOMEN'S MATCH: ARYNA SABALENKA V DARIA KASATKINA

World number one Sabalenka has shaken off injury concerns and poor claycourt form to cruise into the French Open third round without dropping a set, even finding time to engage in a Michael Jackson dance-off with Novak Djokovic.

The Belarusian arrived at Roland Garros under an injury cloud and struggling on the clay surface, but has looked relaxed as she progressed through the opening rounds.

Her lighter mood was evident when she and Djokovic challenged each other to dance moves set to the King of Pop's music, showcasing a playful side amid the tournament's intensity.

But she now faces former top-10 player Daria Kasatkina in the day session, where temperatures are forecast to soar to 33 degrees Celsius (91.4 degrees Fahrenheit) as she seeks to avoid following men's top seed Jannik Sinner to an early exit.

"She's amazing. It's always challenging playing her," Sabalenka said of Kasatkina.

"I never look into the previous matches going into the match against her, because it always can be tricky. She's a fighter. She's putting all of the balls back. You have to really work for each point, especially on the clay court.

"So it's another tough match, but I'm ready to fight. I'm ready to face every condition possible. I'm just super excited to face her and ready to bring the fight."

DRAW OPENS UP FOR AUGER-ALIASSIME

Fourth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime had been mentally gearing up for a potential semi-final clash with Sinner - if he got that far - but with the top seed's shock exit, the draw has opened up for the Canadian.

"I still need to win the next rounds. I wasn't supposed to play him before the semis, in any case," said Auger-Aliassime, who faces American Brandon Nakashima next.

"Then, if I reach the semis and I don't play against Sinner and I play against someone else, of course on paper that's better for me, and I don't have to feel sorry about that.

"Obviously playing against anyone but Sinner is better. However, the road ahead is still very long for me."

FRENCH OPEN ORDER OF PLAY ON SATURDAY (prefix number denotes seeding):

COURT PHILIPPE CHATRIER

10-Flavio Cobolli (Italy) v 18-Learner Tien (U.S.)

Diane Parry (France) v 6-Amanda Anisimova (U.S.)

4-Coco Gauff (U.S.) v 28-Anastasia Potapova (Austria)

4-Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada) v 31-Brandon Nakashima (U.S.)

COURT SUZANNE LENGLEN

17-Iva Jovic (U.S.) v 16-Naomi Osaka (Japan)

1-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) v Daria Kasatkina (Australia)

Moise Kouame (France) v Alejandro Tabilo (Chile)

Jaime Faria (Portugal) v 19-Frances Tiafoe (U.S.)

COURT SIMONNE MATHIEU

Maria Sakkari (Greece) v Maja Chwalinska (Poland)

Matteo Berrettini (Italy) v Francisco Comesana (Argentina)

9-Victoria Mboko (Canada) v 19-Madison Keys (U.S.)