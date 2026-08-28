Fresh forward pack for Wallabies in first Argentina test

SAN SALVADOR DE JUJUY, Argentina, Aug 27 : Australia will field a fresh forward pack when they take on Argentina on Saturday in the first of two tests, but coach Les Kiss has retained all the backs who started in their comprehensive home win over Japan earlier this month.

• The mass change in the scrum sees a return to the Wallabies line-up for the first time in two years for loosehead prop Isaac Kailea.

• Tighthead Allan Alaalatoa takes over as captain from Harry Wilson, who is among those rotated out.

• The second row and loose forward trio are also fresh, with Rob Valetini back at eighthman, England-based Tom Hooper on the blindside for his first start of the year and Fraser McReight as the other flanker.

• Josh Canham and Jeremy Williams resume their partnership in the second row, with the pair starting all three Nations Championship Test matches. Kiss has retained the halfback pairing of Ryan Lonergan and Carter Gordon and the Queensland Reds centre pairing of Hunter Paisami and Isaac Henry, who gave strong showings in the 56-17 win over Japan in Townsville on August 15.

• Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii returns from injury but only on to the replacement bench, while Len Ikitau sits out as he recovers from an ankle problem.

• The second test of the series is in Mendoza on September 5.

Team: 15-Tom Wright, 14-Max Jorgensen, 13-Isaac Henry, 12-Hunter Paisami, 11-Harry Potter, 10-Carter Gordon, 9-Ryan Lonergan, 8-Rob Valetini, 7-Fraser McReight, 6-Tom Hooper, 5-Jeremy Williams, 4-Josh Canham, 3-Allan Alaalatoa (captain), 2-Brandon Paenga-Amosa, 1-Isaac Kailea

Reserves: 16-Billy Pollard, 17-Angus Bell, 18-Massimo de Lutiis, 19-Lachlan Shaw, 20-Charlie Cale, 21-Tate McDermott, 22-Ben Donaldson, 23-Jospeh-Aukuso Suaalii.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Clare Fallon)