Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Fritz lifts Stuttgart title as Zverev's grass-court wait goes on
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Fritz lifts Stuttgart title as Zverev's grass-court wait goes on

Fritz lifts Stuttgart title as Zverev's grass-court wait goes on

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 26, 2025 Taylor Fritz of the U.S. in action during his first round match against Germany's Daniel Altmaier REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

15 Jun 2025 09:39PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

STUTTGART, Germany :Taylor Fritz claimed his first title of the year with a 6-3 7-6(0) win over top seed Alexander Zverev in the Stuttgart Open final on Sunday, extending his winning streak against the German to five matches.

Fritz, who knocked out Zverev in the fourth round of Wimbledon last year, won the opening set 6-3 in 30 minutes without facing a break point. The American second seed broke for a 5-3 lead after Zverev double-faulted twice and missed a volley at the net.

The second set stayed on serve, with Zverev saving the only break point at 5-5 before Fritz pulled away in a one-sided tiebreak to seal victory. It was Fritz's ninth career title, fourth on grass, and improved his head-to-head record against Zverev to 8-5.

The 28-year-old Zverev is yet to win a title on grass, a surface he has long struggled on. The three-times Grand Slam finalist has never progressed beyond the fourth round at Wimbledon.

World number seven Fritz, 27, is set to rise to fourth in the rankings ahead of Wimbledon, which runs from June 30 to July 13.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement