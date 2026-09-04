Logo
Logo

Sport

Fritz strengthens US Open title credentials in Bellucci rout
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Fritz strengthens US Open title credentials in Bellucci rout

Fritz strengthens US Open title credentials in Bellucci rout
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 3, 2026 Taylor Fritz of the U.S. walks onto the court ahead of his second round match against Italy's Mattia Bellucci IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Robert Deutsch
Fritz strengthens US Open title credentials in Bellucci rout
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 3, 2026 Taylor Fritz of the U.S. celebrates winning his second round match against Italy's Mattia Bellucci REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Fritz strengthens US Open title credentials in Bellucci rout
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 3, 2026 Taylor Fritz of the U.S. celebrates winning his second round match against Italy's Mattia Bellucci IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Robert Deutsch
Fritz strengthens US Open title credentials in Bellucci rout
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 3, 2026 Italy's Mattia Bellucci in action during his second round match against Taylor Fritz of the U.S. IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Robert Deutsch
Fritz strengthens US Open title credentials in Bellucci rout
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 3, 2026 Italy's Mattia Bellucci in action during his second round match against Taylor Fritz of the U.S. IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Robert Deutsch
04 Sep 2026 04:12AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW YORK, Sept 3 : Taylor Fritz delivered another commanding performance to brush aside Mattia Bellucci 6-0 6-1 6-1 and reach the third round of the U.S. Open on Thursday, extending his emphatic start to the tournament without dropping a set.

Fritz is among a handful of contenders looking to end a 23-year American wait for a men's Grand Slam singles champion after Andy Roddick's Flushing Meadows triumph and the ninth seed has strengthened his position after his first two matches.

"I came out feeling really good. I felt confident with the way I was playing. In the whole match, there wasn't much nerves. I was aggressive and it felt great," said Fritz after his 98-minute demolition job.

"It's fun, playing a match like that on Arthur Ashe Stadium. I don't know if there's many more things better than that, it's a great feeling."

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

The 2024 runner-up barely gave his unseeded Italian opponent any chances to settle as he dictated terms from the baseline and raced through the opening set in 35 minutes without conceding a game on the main showcourt.

A timely ace in a tight game helped world number 95 Bellucci open his account in the next set but it was all Fritz from there as the 28-year-old home favourite reeled off games to double his lead in the match.

Bellucci was unable to alter the pattern of the clash in the third set as Fritz remained in control, sealing another easy win to set up a meeting with 24th seed Francisco Cerundolo and keep his bid for a maiden Grand Slam title on track.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement