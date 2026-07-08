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Fulham name Spaniard Arbeloa as head coach on three-year deal
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Fulham name Spaniard Arbeloa as head coach on three-year deal

Fulham name Spaniard Arbeloa as head coach on three-year deal

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Athletic Bilbao - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - May 23, 2026 Real Madrid coach Alvaro Arbeloa reacts REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo

08 Jul 2026 08:00AM (Updated: 08 Jul 2026 08:20AM)
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LONDON, July 7 : Fulham have appointed Alvaro Arbeloa as head coach on a contract until 2029, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday, in the Spaniard's first managerial role outside his home country.

The former Real Madrid player and manager replaces Portuguese coach Marco Silva, who left the west London outfit after five years in charge to join Benfica.

"It is a real honour for me to be embarking on this new stage at Fulham," Arbeloa said in a club statement.

"I am really looking forward to experiencing the atmosphere at Craven Cottage with Fulham fans and beginning pre-season with the players next week."

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Arbeloa moves to London after leaving Real Madrid, where he was promoted from the reserve team to replace fellow Spaniard Xabi Alonso, now Chelsea manager, as first-team coach in January and guided the Spanish giants to a runners-up finish in LaLiga.

The 43-year-old former defender returns to England, where he previously played for Liverpool and West Ham United, after a decorated career that includes two Champions League titles with Real Madrid and a 2010 World Cup winners' medal.

"I am delighted that Alvaro has accepted the challenge to push Fulham forward, and I have no doubt that our squad, staff and fans will resonate with what his appointment means for the present and future of our Club," Fulham owner and president Shahid Khan said.

"Alvaro is, by his own admission, very ambitious. He has spent quality time around the best players, clubs and methods in the game, experiences which will serve him well here at Fulham."

Fulham finished 11th in the Premier League last season and open the new campaign at home to rivals Chelsea on August 24.

Source: Reuters
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