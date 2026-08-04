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Fulham sign Gonzalo, Palacios from Real Madrid
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Fulham sign Gonzalo, Palacios from Real Madrid

Fulham sign Gonzalo, Palacios from Real Madrid
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Real Oviedo - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - May 14, 2026 Real Madrid's Gonzalo Garcia applauds fans after being substituted REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
Fulham sign Gonzalo, Palacios from Real Madrid
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Real Oviedo - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - May 14, 2026 Real Madrid's Gonzalo Garcia celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
Fulham sign Gonzalo, Palacios from Real Madrid
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Espanyol v Real Madrid - RCDE Stadium, Cornella de Llobregat, Spain - May 3, 2026 Real Madrid's Cesar Palacios (38) in action with Espanyol's Urko Gonzalez de Zarate REUTERS/Bruna Casas
04 Aug 2026 05:19AM (Updated: 04 Aug 2026 11:21AM)
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Aug 4 : Fulham have signed forward Gonzalo Garcia and midfielder Cesar Palacios from Real Madrid on five-year contracts, the Premier League club said on Monday.

Palacios, 21, and Real academy product Garcia, 22, will reunite with former coach Alvaro Arbeloa at Fulham.

Arbeloa coached Real's youth and reserve teams before taking over the senior side in January to replace compatriot Xabi Alonso. He left Real at the end of the season and joined Fulham in July.

Garcia scored 13 goals in 51 appearances for Real in all competitions and won the Champions League and LaLiga in 2024. The transfer fee was not disclosed but British media reported Fulham had paid around £34 million ($45 million) for the forward.

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Palacios has also signed a deal running until June 2031, with Fulham holding an option to extend it by a further year.

The midfielder made seven senior appearances for Real, making his debut in the Copa del Rey against Albacete and also featured in the Champions League.

The transfer fee was not disclosed, but media reports put the deal at around £8.5 million.

Fulham begin their Premier League campaign by hosting Chelsea on August 24.

($1 = 0.7448 pounds)

Source: Reuters
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