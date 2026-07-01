Fury to fight Polish journeyman Wach in Thailand on July 24

LONDON, June 30 : Tyson Fury will fight 46-year-old Polish heavyweight Mariusz Wach in Pattaya, Thailand, on July 24 as a warm-up before a showdown with British rival Anthony Joshua, he announced on Tuesday.

The clash comes one day before Joshua is scheduled to fight Albanian Kristian Prenga in Jeddah in a heavyweight division now full of opportunity after Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk announced he was relinquishing his WBC, WBA and IBF belts.

"This is a landmark year for me in boxing, and I’m excited to be able to bring this event to Pattaya, a part of the world that is special to me," Fury said in a statement.

"We're coming together to put on a great show for the fans, while using the opportunity to give back to the local community, who have been so good to me every time I have visited."

The "Gypsy King" has been training at a gym in the Thai resort.

Wach has a 39-13 fight record and lost to Fury's cousin Hughie in December 2020.

He has lost seven of his last 10 fights, including to British heavyweight hope Moses Itauma in July 2024. He also lost a world heavyweight title clash with Ukraine's Wladimir Klitschko in 2012.

Fury's manager Spencer Brown said it was a proper test for Fury.

"This fight is serious preparation for his fight with Anthony Joshua, and we cannot afford any slip-ups at this stage, he said.

Fury had indicated previously that his next fight would be in Dublin on August 1. His last fight was a comprehensive points win over Russia's Arslanbek Makhmudov on April 11.