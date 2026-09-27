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Fury-Joshua fight in doubt as White uncertain over blockbuster bout
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Fury-Joshua fight in doubt as White uncertain over blockbuster bout

Fury-Joshua fight in doubt as White uncertain over blockbuster bout
FILE PHOTO: Boxing - Tyson Fury v Arslanbek Makhmudov - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - April 11, 2026 Tyson Fury before his fight against Arslanbek Makhmudov Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge/File Photo
Fury-Joshua fight in doubt as White uncertain over blockbuster bout
Boxing - The Comeback - Anthony Joshua v Kristian Prenga - Jeddah Superdome, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - July 26, 2026 Anthony Joshua during his ring walk before his heavyweight fight against Kristian Prenga REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
27 Sep 2026 02:37PM
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Sept 27 : Plans for Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua's long-awaited heavyweight clash were in doubt on Saturday after promoter Dana White said he was unsure whether the fight would go ahead.

Fury and Joshua were announced on Thursday as opponents for a December 11 showdown at Cardiff's Principality Stadium, a contest billed as one of the biggest fights in British boxing history.

However, Fury said in a video posted on social media late on Friday that the fight was in jeopardy because Joshua and his promoter, Eddie Hearn, were trying to withdraw from the all-British heavyweight showdown between the former world champions.

White, the UFC president and head of Zuffa Boxing, told reporters in London on Saturday that he did not know whether the bout would proceed as planned.

Asked about a scheduled press conference in coming days, White said he was also uncertain whether it would take place.

Source: Reuters
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