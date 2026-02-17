Fury says Joshua’s fatal Nigeria crash spurred his decision to return

Feb 17 : Briton Tyson Fury said Anthony Joshua's tragic car accident in Nigeria that caused two fatalities was a "turning point" for him in his decision to return to the ring.

Joshua, a former heavyweight champion, sustained minor injuries in the crash in Nigeria in December which killed his strength and conditioning coach Sina Ghami and his trainer Latif "Latz" Ayodele.

"The biggest turning point in this comeback for me was the tragedy that happened with Anthony Joshua," Fury told reporters on Monday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where he will face Arslanbek Makhmudov on April 11 in his return bout.

"I hear all that bad news that's gone on and I thought, you know what, life is very short, very precious and very fragile.

"Tomorrow is a mystery, we have to live for today. And me living for that day, I made my mind up there and then that I'm going to come back to boxing - because it's something that I love, I'm passionate about and that I've always been in love with."

Fury, 37, announced his return from his latest spell of retirement in January. It will be the first fight for the former two-time world heavyweight champion since losing to Oleksandr Usyk in December 2024.