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Gaikwad says Chennai face 'simple' equation of winning every game to stay alive
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Gaikwad says Chennai face 'simple' equation of winning every game to stay alive

Gaikwad says Chennai face 'simple' equation of winning every game to stay alive

Cricket - Indian Premier League - IPL - Lucknow Super Giants v Chennai Super Kings - Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, India - May 15, 2026 Chennai Super Kings' Ruturaj Gaikwad in action as he hits four runs REUTERS/Stringer

16 May 2026 02:39PM
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May 16 : Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad said his side faces a straightforward equation and must win their remaining matches in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League to stay in playoff contention after a seven-wicket loss to already-eliminated Lucknow Super Giants.

After a sluggish start, the five-time champions had revived their campaign with three successive wins earlier this month. However, Friday’s defeat left Chennai sixth with six wins from 12 games.

They must now win both remaining matches and boost their net run rate, with eight teams still mathematically in contention for the top four with 11 games left in the league phase.

"We try and adapt and assess the conditions as quickly as possible and it is a simple calculation for us. Win each and every game, for how many ever games we play," Gaikwad said at the post-match presentation in Lucknow.

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"Just make sure we have a good day. We should make it count, and we hope that we turn the things around."

Chennai’s middle order has been inconsistent this season, but the emergence of youngster Kartik Sharma — highlighted by his 71 against Lucknow — has provided a timely boost, reinforcing Gaikwad’s belief that the batting unit is beginning to click.

"I think I'm really confident that, right from a batting point of view, we have started to click and bowling, we are doing really well," Gaikwad said.

"Just off day today, but going into the final couple of games, I am really confident about the side." 

Chennai next face third-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday.

Source: Reuters
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