Galatasaray advance after extra time to deny stunning Juventus comeback

TURIN, Italy, Feb 25 : Galatasaray struck twice in extra time to end 10-man Juventus' brave fightback and reach the Champions League's last 16, progressing with a 7-5 aggregate victory in their knockout round playoff despite a 3-2 second-leg defeat on Wednesday.

Left with a mountain to climb after a 5-2 loss in Istanbul, Juventus forced the tie into the extra 30 minutes and looked to have the upper hand before Victor Osimhen struck at the end of the first half of extra time and Baris Alper Yilmaz netted late on.

Juve's recent form had instilled little confidence they could fight back, with four defeats in a winless run of five games, but they were applauded at fulltime after a heroic effort.

"I feel like crying. We gave our heart and soul and these games remain in the heart," Juve captain Manuel Locatelli told Amazon Prime.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"In the first leg an episode complicated today, heartfelt thanks to everyone, to the stadium which was incredible."

Locatelli opened the scoring for the home side from the penalty spot eight minutes before the break. Juventus had Lloyd Kelly sent off three minutes after the interval before Federico Gatti scored with 20 minutes left.

Galatasaray were unable to capitalise on their numerical advantage and Weston McKennie headed in eight minutes from the end, but it is the Turkish side who will meet either Liverpool or Tottenham Hotspur in the round of 16 with the draw on Friday.

Juventus created plenty of chances in the opening half, with Gatti heading over from close range, while Locatelli had a shot parried away by Galatasaray keeper Ugurcan Cakir. Cakir also did well to turn Kenan Yildiz's deflected shot around the post.

The hosts were handed a lifeline when Lucas Torreira fouled Khephren Thuram in the area and Locatelli's penalty looked set to inspire the comeback.

Yet those hopes were hampered with Kelly's red card and just as in the first leg, Juventus would end the game with 10 men.

HEROIC FIGHTBACK

Yildiz had another shot deflected wide and Gatti again headed over the bar but the home side's efforts were rewarded when Gatti tapped in at the back post from Pierre Kalulu's cross.

Thuram's attempted chip of the keeper went over and Yildiz hit the post as Juventus looked more like the side with the extra man and McKennie levelled the tie on aggregate with a close-range header.

Edon Zhegrova wasted a gilt-edged chance for Juventus early in extra time, blasting wide from close range when completely unmarked before Osimhen silenced the home fans.

The striker collected a pass from Yilmaz out wide in the area and sent his shot through the legs of keeper Mattia Perin.

Cakir pulled off a reflex save to deny Zhegrova and Juventus were hit on the counter as Yilmaz finished off a side which had understandably run out of steam.

"There was an impressive reaction, the fans also supported us a lot, in extra time we arrived tired," Gatti said.

"We had put the game back on its feet with 10 men, but in the first leg we threw it away."