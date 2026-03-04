Galatasaray fans banned from game at Liverpool

March 4 : Galatasaray will not be able to sell tickets to their fans for this month's Champions League clash at Liverpool, after UEFA's Appeals Body confirmed the sanctions they received over their supporters throwing objects, lighting fireworks and causing disturbances during last week's trip to Juventus.

Media reports said a man and his daughter were injured as a firework was thrown towards Juventus fans in Turin where the Italian club, down to 10 men, wiped out a three-goal deficit from a 5-2 loss in the first leg to force extra time in their Champions League playoff tie.

Turkish champions Galatasaray, who scored twice in extra time to qualify for the round of 16 with a 7-5 aggregate win, were also fined 40,000 euros ($46,000) by UEFA's disciplinary committee for the fans' behaviour.

Galatasaray's appeal against the punishment was rejected on Wednesday.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Liverpool visit Galatasaray on Tuesday, with the second leg set for March 18.

($1 = 0.8609 euros)