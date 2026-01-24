Galatasaray sign Napoli winger Lang on loan for rest of season

Jan 23 : Galatasaray said on Friday they have reached an agreement with Napoli to sign Dutch winger Noa Lang on loan for the remainder of the season.

Lang, a Dutch international who has 15 caps for the national team, will join the Istanbul club under a deal that includes a non-mandatory purchase option that can be activated upon Galatasaray's request.

The Turkish side will pay a two million euro ($2.36 million) loan fee to Napoli, while Lang will receive a salary of 1.75 million euros for the season, Galatasaray said.

Lang joined Napoli last year from Eredivisie side PSV Eindhoven and made 27 appearances in all competitions for the Italians, scoring once.

($1 = 0.8458 euros)