Games against Leicester, Bayern Munich in Singapore to set the tone for Liverpool's season: Jurgen Klopp

SINGAPORE: There are about two weeks to go before Liverpool Football Club officially open their 2023-24 English Premier League (EPL) campaign at Chelsea on Aug 13.

Pre-season training is critical, not only in terms of building fitness after the summer break, but it also helps to set the tone for when the season starts.

The Reds found it tough going last term, failing to qualify for the Champions League for the first time since the 2015-16 season and leaving star forward Mohamed Salah "totally devastated".

Liverpool's players are desperate to make amends and their upcoming friendlies against Championship side Leicester City on Sunday (Jul 30) and German Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich three days later at the National Stadium will be a good gauge of how well the team can perform this season.