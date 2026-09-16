Games-World No.1 Pathirage's javelins damaged on flight ahead of Asian Games

Sept 16 : Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage is Sri Lanka's best hope for gold at the Asian Games but his preparations have been thrown out of whack after his javelins were broken on a flight back from the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championship.

The 23-year-old won gold in Budapest with a best throw of 91.09m but his triumphant homecoming turned sour when he landed in Katunayake.

Pathirage posted a picture of five damaged javelins, including the three he used at the Ultimate Championship, on social media on Tuesday with the caption: "Thank you Turkish Airlines."

Turkish Airlines did not immediately reply to a request for comment outside normal business hours in Turkey.

Pathirage, who became world number one last month, is expected to battle Pakistan's Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem for the gold medal at the September 19 to October 4 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.

"It might be a mistake by the airline but it caused a priceless loss for me," Pathirage told reporters. "It’s not a big issue, I’ll move on."

Media reports in Sri Lanka said the country's sports ministry would provide Pathirage with a new set of javelins.