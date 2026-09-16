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Games-World No.1 Pathirage's javelins damaged on flight ahead of Asian Games
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Games-World No.1 Pathirage's javelins damaged on flight ahead of Asian Games

Games-World No.1 Pathirage's javelins damaged on flight ahead of Asian Games
Athletics - 2026 World Athletics Ultimate Championships - National Athletics Centre, Budapest, Hungary - September 13, 2026 Sri Lanka's Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage during the Men's Javelin Throw final REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel
Games-World No.1 Pathirage's javelins damaged on flight ahead of Asian Games
Athletics - 2026 World Athletics Ultimate Championships - National Athletics Centre, Budapest, Hungary - September 13, 2026 Sri Lanka's Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage in action during the Men's Javelin Throw final REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel
16 Sep 2026 12:59PM
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Sept 16 : Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage is Sri Lanka's best hope for gold at the Asian Games but his preparations have been thrown out of whack after his javelins were broken on a flight back from the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championship.

The 23-year-old won gold in Budapest with a best throw of 91.09m but his triumphant homecoming turned sour when he landed in Katunayake.

Pathirage posted a picture of five damaged javelins, including the three he used at the Ultimate Championship, on social media on Tuesday with the caption: "Thank you Turkish Airlines."

Turkish Airlines did not immediately reply to a request for comment outside normal business hours in Turkey.

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Pathirage, who became world number one last month, is expected to battle Pakistan's Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem for the gold medal at the September 19 to October 4 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.

"It might be a mistake by the airline but it caused a priceless loss for me," Pathirage told reporters. "It’s not a big issue, I’ll move on." 

Media reports in Sri Lanka said the country's sports ministry would provide Pathirage with a new set of javelins.

Source: Reuters
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