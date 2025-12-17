Garnacho double fires Chelsea past third-tier Cardiff into League Cup semi-finals

CARDIFF, Dec 16 : Chelsea booked their place in the League Cup semi-finals with a 3-1 win at third-tier Cardiff City on Tuesday where the Premier League side needed goals from substitutes Alejandro Garnacho and Pedro Neto to put away the courageous Welsh club.

The hosts were the only non-Premier League side left in the competition but they more than held their own against the Club World Cup winners who were forced to turn to their bench to overcome the League One leaders.

"They were a very strong team. We weren't focused on which league they play in," Garnacho, who scored twice after coming on at halftime, told Sky Sports.

"They did a really good job but we're happy to be in the semi-final."

Cardiff were the better side in the opening half, enjoying plenty of possession early on and came closest to scoring through a deflected cross from Isaak Davies which forced Chelsea keeper Filip Jorgensen into a reaction save at his near post.

Chelsea, lacking urgency, struggled to get in behind Cardiff who were very disciplined without the ball, and the boisterous crowd inside the sold-out Cardiff City Stadium cheered every challenge and clearance from the home side.

"It was evident the players gave everything for the club," Cardiff coach Brian Barry-Murphy told Sky Sports.

"It was an incredible atmosphere and a memorable night."

CHELSEA CHANGES PAY OFF

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca named an entirely changed starting 11 from the side that beat Everton 2-0 on Saturday, and after an underwhelming opening half he sent on Joao Pedro and Garnacho for the second half.

"Sometimes you have to start games and sometimes you have to help from the bench," Garnacho added.

"We don't focus on this, we just try to help the team. Me, Pedro and the rest of the players did that."

Garnacho had the first chance after the break with Cardiff keeper Nathan Trott making a fine save from the close-range effort but the substitute opened the scoring in the 57th minute with Chelsea capitalising on a poor pass out from the back.

Facundo Buonanotte gathered possession, drove forward into the area and fed Garnacho who slipped his shot past Trott. Chelsea went looking for the killer second goal and Trott tipped over a Buonanotte strike from distance.

The game looked to be slipping away from Cardiff before David Turnbull got on the end of Perry Ng's floated cross into the box to steer his header beyond Jorgensen with 15 minutes left.

"I guess it's the hope that kills you," Barry-Murphy added.

"When we scored the goal, probably all got carried away, myself included, trying to get that second goal."

Trott dived bravely at Pedro's feet to deny the Chelsea man a tap-in, but the visitors retook the lead with eight minutes remaining when Neto's shot took a deflection on its way past the Cardiff keeper and Garnacho netted his second in added time.

Manchester City host Brentford and Newcastle United welcome Fulham in Wednesday's quarter-finals, with Arsenal and Crystal Palace contesting the final game of the round next Tuesday.