Sport

Gattuso leaves Hajduk Split after one season in charge
Gattuso leaves Hajduk Split after one season in charge

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Europa League - Play-Off - First Leg - Shakhtar Donetsk v Olympique de Marseille - Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, Germany - February 15, 2024 Gennaro Gattuso before the match REUTERS/Cathrin Mueller/File Photo

06 Jun 2025 06:22AM
Former Italy midfielder Gennaro Gattuso has left his role as coach of Hajduk Split by mutual consent, the Croatian club announced on Thursday.

Gattuso joined Hajduk Split ahead of last season and led the team to a third-placed finish in the country's top flight.

Their European campaign, however, ended early when they were knocked out of the Conference League in the third qualifying round after an aggregate loss against Slovakian team Ruzomberok.

The 47-year-old Italian previously coached AC Milan, Napoli, Valencia and Olympique de Marseille before moving to the Adriatic city of Split.

"Once again we thank you for everything and wish you all the best in the rest of your life and coaching career," the Croatian club said in a statement.

Source: Reuters
