Gaudenzi re-elected for third term as ATP chairman

Feb 5 : Andrea Gaudenzi has been re-elected as the ATP chairman for a third term through 2028, the men's tennis governing body said in a statement on Thursday.

Italian Gaudenzi, a former player, has chaired the ATP since 2020, overseeing a $100 million increase in player compensation, which reached an all-time high of $269.6 million in 2025.

The Tour has expanded to over 300 players during his tenure. The gruelling tennis calendar has been criticised by players, but Gaudenzi defended it, saying that as independent contractors they controlled their own schedules.

"When I reflect on what we’ve achieved, I see a sport with stronger foundations than ever, underpinned by record growth that speaks to tennis’s potential. Now is the time to keep pushing," Gaudenzi said.