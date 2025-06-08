Gauff stuns Sabalenka in lacklustre final for French Open glory

PARIS :Coco Gauff showed the spirit of a champion when she fought from a set down to topple world number one Aryna Sabalenka 6-7(5) 6-2 6-4 in a lacklustre French Open final on Saturday for her maiden Roland Garros title and second Grand Slam singles crown.

The 21-year-old became the first American to capture the singles trophy in Paris since Serena Williams in 2015 and the youngest from the United States to achieve the feat since her decorated compatriot in 2002.

Victory also helped erase memories of her crushing defeat by Iga Swiatek in 2022 and confirmed her pedigree on the Grand Slam stage after a breakthrough triumph at the 2023 U.S. Open, where she had beaten Sabalenka.

"I was going through a lot of things when I lost here three years ago," said Gauff, who has won both her major titles after rallying from a set down.

"I'm just glad to be back here. I was going through a lot of dark thoughts. Three finals ... I guess I got the most important win. That's all that matters."

Gauff provided some comic relief later when she dropped the lid of the Suzanne Lenglen Cup while posing for a photo.

NEW CHAMPION

Paris was guaranteed a new champion but the first clash between the top two women in the world rankings in a major final since the 2018 Australian Open failed to live up to its billing on Court Philippe Chatrier with 100 unforced errors in total.

Competing in her third straight Grand Slam final but first on the sport's slowest surface, Sabalenka broke to love in the third game with smart play at the net and mixed delicate drop shots and raw power to lead 4-1 in the first set.

Gauff was undeterred and broke back from 0-40 down after a shaky service game by Sabalenka and hung on to draw level after eight games as the vocal centre court crowd spurred her on to prolong the contest.

What followed was a festival of mistakes from both players in blustery conditions, before Gauff forced a tiebreak with a neat backhand winner, only to squander a 4-1 advantage as Sabalenka roared back to take the opening set.

Gauff barely flinched and she dialled up the intensity in the second set by claiming four of the opening five games and levelled the match after her opponent's staggering unforced error count climbed to 51.

WILD CELEBRATIONS

The 2022 Paris runner-up stepped up another level in the deciding set to build a 3-1 lead before Sabalenka clawed her way back, but she composed herself just in time and wrapped up the win to spark wild celebrations among her fans.

Gauff dropped to the ground in disbelief before shedding tears of joy and racing up the stands to meet her team, while Sabalenka was left to digest another major final defeat after losing the Australian Open title clash to Madison Keys.

The result denied the 27-year-old the chance to become the only active woman on tour to lift singles titles at three of the four Grand Slams after her success at the Australian Open in 2023-24 and the U.S. Open last year.

"You're a fighter, a hard worker, so congratulations to you and your team," a tearful Sabalenka said.

The three-times major champion, who missed the opportunity to become the only active woman on tour to lift singles titles at three of the four Grand Slams, said it was her worst final after a solid two weeks.

"It was honestly the worst tennis I've played in the last, I don't know how many months," Sabalenka added.

"The conditions were terrible and she simply was better in these conditions. It was the worst final I've ever played."