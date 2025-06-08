Logo
Sport

Sport

Gauff moves fast to ease Spike Lee's NBA pain



Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 7, 2025 Film director Spike Lee with his wife Tonya Lewis Lee are seen in the stands during the women's singles final between Coco Gauff of the U.S. and Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 7, 2025 Coco Gauff of the U.S. and film director Spike Lee celebrate after winning the women's singles final against Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 7, 2025 Film director Spike Lee with his wife Tonya Lewis Lee are seen in the stands before the women's singles final between Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff of the U.S. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 7, 2025 Film director Spike Lee with his wife Tonya Lewis Lee are seen in the stands during the women's singles final between Coco Gauff of the U.S. and Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 7, 2025 Film director Spike Lee with his wife Tonya Lewis Lee are seen in the stands during the women's singles final between Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff of the U.S. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
08 Jun 2025 03:07AM
PARIS :When Coco Gauff saw that Spike Lee was attending her French Open final against Aryna Sabalenka, she felt she could cheer up the American film director after the recent NBA heartbreak suffered by his beloved New York Knicks.

Gauff upset world number one Sabalenka 6-7(5) 6-2 6-4 on Saturday to win her second Grand Slam singles title.

"It was honestly the first time I really met him up close," Gauff told a press conference.

Having spotted Lee watching her in previous matches, including at the U.S. Open, Gauff was thrilled to see him courtside again during the warm-up against Sabalenka.

"I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, Spike Lee is there'," she said.

"I thought, if I win this match, the first person I’m going to see is Spike Lee."

And she did, making a beeline for Lee to share a joyful celebration despite the Knicks’ painful loss in the NBA's Eastern Conference finals last week.

"I wanted to tell him that even though the Knicks didn’t win, I gave him something to cheer for," Gauff said.

Source: Reuters
