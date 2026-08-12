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Gauff reaches Toronto semis after Bencic withdraws
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Gauff reaches Toronto semis after Bencic withdraws

Gauff reaches Toronto semis after Bencic withdraws

Aug 9, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Coco Gauff (USA) reacts after winning the first set against Alina Korneeva during fourth round play at Sobeys Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

12 Aug 2026 07:28AM
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Aug 11 : Coco Gauff advanced to the Canadian Open semi-finals on Tuesday without striking a ball after Belinda Bencic withdrew from their quarter-final with a hip injury, giving the American more time to fine-tune her game ahead of the U.S. Open.

The fourth-seeded Gauff, the 2023 U.S. Open champion, will face either 11th seed Naomi Osaka or second seed Elena Rybakina for a place in the Toronto final.

The walkover sends the 22-year-old into the 16th WTA 1000 semi-final of her career as she chases her first title in a year following a series of close calls.

Gauff finished runner-up in Miami and Rome before her Wimbledon campaign ended in a tight semi-final defeat, denying her a potentially favorable path to the title.

Gauff has introduced new tactical elements to her game and has looked strong in Toronto, where she has not dropped a set.

Source: Reuters
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