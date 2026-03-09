Gauff retires from Indian Wells match due to elbow pain

INDIAN WELLS, California, March 8 : Two-time major champion Coco Gauff was forced into a rare retirement in her third-round clash with Alex Eala at Indian Wells on Sunday due to persistent pain in her left elbow.

Gauff, 21, who has only retired from one match previously in her career, took a medical timeout before the final game and apologized to Eala for having to pull out while trailing 6-2 2-0.

"I'm sorry. You were playing great," Gauff told Eala as they embraced at the net.

It was a tough break for world number four Gauff, who crushed Eala 6-0 6-2 in the quarter-finals in Dubai three weeks ago and was looking to win her first title in the California desert.

The retirement sends the 20-year-old Eala, who has become a celebrity in the Philippines thanks to wins over some of the sport's biggest names, into the round of 16, where she will face Czech Linda Noskova.