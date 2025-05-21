German train company jokes over small number of fans for Bundesliga relegation battle

BERLIN :Deutsche Bahn joked over the small number of fans expected to attend the playoff between Heidenheim and Elversberg, by posting an image on social media of a train with just one carriage saying that was the only special service needed.

The playoff will decide whether Heidenheim will remain in the Bundesliga after finishing in 16th spot or whether Elversberg will be promoted after ending the season third in the second division.

The total combined population of the towns of Heidenheim and Elversberg is no more than 70,000, making them two of the smallest towns ever involved in a relegation playoff.

Heidenheim, in southern Germany has a stadium capacity of 15,000, while Elversberg, in the west of the country, has a stadium that can take 10,000.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Heidenheim host Elversberg on Thursday before the return leg on Monday.

In comparison, Borussia Dortmund has the highest attendance at home games in the Bundesliga with around 80,000 fans.