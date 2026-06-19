Germany face first real World Cup test against Ivory Coast's 'express train' Diomande

BOSTON, Massachusetts, June 18 : One name on every Germany player's mind is Ivory Coast winger Yan Diomande, whose meteoric rise in the Bundesliga has seen him emerge as the biggest threat to the four-time world champions when they face the African nation in the World Cup on Saturday.

The Group E match in Toronto will be the first real test for Germany, who crushed minnows Curacao 7-1 in their opener on Sunday and are now on a 10-game winning run, but they are well aware of what is up next.

Their defence will have to stop the powerful 19-year-old Diomande if they are to make it two wins in a row and advance to the knockout stage of a World Cup for the first time since 2014.

The teenager scored his first professional goal just 13 months ago when he was playing for Leganes in Spain and got his breakthrough with a move to RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga in July 2025.

He racked up 12 Bundesliga goals and eight assists in his first season with the German club and has become a major transfer target for top European sides.

"He has had a brutal development. A year ago hardly anyone knew him," Germany captain Joshua Kimmich said. "He just had an outstanding season even though Leipzig had some problems. He was consistent and very spectacular. His dribbling is exceptional with this start-stop dribbling, with extreme acceleration. Amazing speed.

"A very good player," Kimmich said.

Diomande's pace, creativity and goal-scoring abilities helped Leipzig to a third-placed finish and a Champions League spot.

Germany, who won their last World Cup title 12 years ago in Brazil, suffered shock first-round exits both in the 2018 and the 2022 editions, their worst record in the competition's history. They are desperate this time to seal their knockout spot as quickly as possible.

While Germany easily won their opener, the Ivorians needed a late winner to edge past Ecuador 1-0 and join the Germans on three points, second only on goal difference.

“We’ll have to keep a very close eye on Diomande. Diomande stands out," said Germany defender Antonio Ruediger. "But also Nicolas Pepe and Amad Diallo. These are like express trains that you see coming. They love one-on-one situations and the quick transitions. We have to be prepared."