Germany's Nagelsmann banks on family feeling, team spirit ahead of World Cup

HERZOGENAURACH, Germany, May 27 : Germany players will not be focusing on the World Cup just yet at the start of preparations, coach Julian Nagelsmann said on Wednesday, with a family atmosphere in their training camp a key prerequisite for success.

Germany, who face Curacao, Ecuador and Ivory Coast in Group E at the World Cup starting next month and co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, have set their sights on a fifth title after shock first-round exits in the past two editions in 2018 and 2022.

The Germans have not reached the final of any major event since winning their last World Cup in 2014.

Most of the national team players started arriving this week as the Germans launched their preparations on home soil until their departure for the United States in early June.

"The next step is decisive, the next task is decisive. So the (friendly internationals) against Finland and then the United States," Nagelsmann told a press conference.

"They (players) have to focus on what they can influence, not what will happen in three weeks' time. So the match on the weekend is the main focus."

Germany have two friendlies in the coming weeks, hosting Finland in four days before taking on the United States in their final warm-up game on June 6.

"We want to use the friendly internationals to see a team that can also start the tournament. We won't be substituting 10 players at halftime. It is about finding our rhythm now," Nagelsmann said.

"We are a family for the next weeks, to have the trust of the one next to them, to discuss things openly. We will act as a family and do everything for the other like a good family."

Nagelsmann, who took over in 2023, will be in charge for his first World Cup. In his only previous major tournament, his team reached the last eight at Euro 2024 on home soil.

For Germany's national team director Rudi Voeller, who will take part in his fifth World Cup as player, coach or official, developing a team spirit ahead of the tournament is crucial and he said Nagelsmann was doing a good job.

"He has created an amazing team spirit. Despite all the qualities we have you have to have a team spirit. It's fundamental," Voeller said.