Germany's Wirtz eyes title and international recognition at World Cup

BERLIN, June 1 : Only two years ago Florian Wirtz was completing a dream season with Bayer Leverkusen, winning a German league and Cup double undefeated while also reaching the Europa League final.

With Euro 2024 awaiting, the attacking midfielder was hailed as Germany's next big star, destined for success.

Fast forward to 2026 and the 23-year-old has just wrapped up what has been a frustrating first season at Liverpool for him after his 125-million-euros move last year.

He had to endure a slow-burning period of adjustment and struggled to find his footing for months.

It was 16 Premier League matches before his first direct goal involvement for the club and he initially showed little of the creativity and pace that made him one of the most exciting prospects of his generation and a fan favourite back home.

Wirtz netted just five times and delivered three assists in 33 Premier League matches, failing to live up to his price tag.

He did gradually improve midway through the campaign and Germany fans are hoping it is the start of a rise in form that will peak at the World Cup in North America.

Success has eluded Wirtz on the international stage with a quarter-final spot at Euro 2024 in front of a home crowd his best record with Germany so far.

As a 19-year-old, Wirtz was set for his first World Cup in 2022 but a cruciate ligament tear meant he missed out. Germany suffered their second consecutive first-round loss at the tournament in Qatar for their worst record at the finals.

When it comes to this year's World Cup, however, Wirtz is very clear about what his and the team's goals are.

"We are a big nation and we don't need to make ourselves small for anyone," he told reporters in March after his stunning double earned a 4-3 comeback win over Switzerland in a friendly.

"It does not matter if we are favourites, if you reach the final... and this is our goal. Obviously we want to reach the final and bring the trophy home. We don't have to hide from anyone so I am positive," he said.

Few in Germany share his optimism given their disappointing international record since their 2014 World Cup victory.

But if there is one source of hope it is the Wirtz-led attacking trio that includes Jamal Musiala and Kai Havertz. In a constantly changing starting 11 under coach Julian Nagelsmann, those three are arguably the only automatic starters.

Capable of dismantling any defence with his quick-passing, speed and lethal finish, Wirtz will now need to lead by example if he is to leave his mark at the World Cup.