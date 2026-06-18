Ghana, Panama fans throng Toronto streets ahead of World Cup clash

TORONTO, June 17 : Boisterous fans of Ghana and Panama marched to Toronto Stadium to root for their teams in the World Cup Group L clash wearing traditional dress and waving flags, determined not to let high ticket prices and gloomy weather dampen their spirits.

Wearing an ornate headdress made of beads and feathers, Wisdom Atakuma was in a celebratory mode and excited to finally fulfil his dream of seeing Ghana play.

"No African country has won it (World Cup) before and... I pray that maybe God will bring it to Ghana," he said, holding a poster that took a cheeky dig at Ghanaian President John Mahama for allegedly promising free tickets.

Black Stars supporter Ahosua Addowaa is not going to let the disappointment of being unable to afford tickets get in the way of having a good time.

"I will just stand outside (the stadium) and support. Look at us, we are here," she said.

Los Canaleros fan Ramon Diaz has called Canada home for four years but expects to be overcome by emotion when Panama's anthem is played at the stadium.

"Historic day, I don't think I have ever seen these many Panamanians outside of Panama," he said.

Antoine Semenyo will lead the attack for Ghana while leading midfielder Adalberto Carrasquilla is on the bench for Panama.

The teams are grouped with England and Croatia.