Ghana part ways with coach Queiroz after poor start to AFCON qualifiers

Oct 1 : Ghana have parted ways with coach Carlos Queiroz by mutual consent after opening their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations campaign with a pair of defeats, officials said on Thursday.

• Ghana lost their first two Cup of Nations qualifiers 2-0 away to Ivory Coast and 4-2 at home to Gambia.

• Queiroz, 73, took over in April to lead the team at the World Cup on a short-term contract. Ghana reached the last 32 where they lost to Colombia and he then stepped down before being re-appointed for an indeterminate period.

• The Portuguese won one of his seven games in charge - Ghana's World Cup opening win over Panama. They drew with Wales in a World Cup warm-up and held England to a goalless draw in the group stage but suffered four defeats under Queiroz.

• “This was not an easy decision, but both parties agreed that, under the present circumstances, ending our professional relationship was the most appropriate course of action, with the interests of Ghana, the Black Stars and Ghanaian football above everything else,” Queiroz said in a statement.

• Ghana will look for a new coach ahead of back-to-back Cup of Nations qualifiers against Somalia in November.