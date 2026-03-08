Logo
Gimenez swoops in after pigeon pauses Atletico match
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Atletico Madrid v Real Sociedad - Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - March 7, 2026 Atletico Madrid's Jose Maria Gimenez picks up a pigeon off the pitch REUTERS/Ana Beltran
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Atletico Madrid v Real Sociedad - Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - March 7, 2026 Atletico Madrid's Jose Maria Gimenez carries a pigeon off the pitch REUTERS/Ana Beltran
08 Mar 2026 12:52PM
March 8 : An injured pigeon stopped play during Atletico Madrid's 3-2 win over Real Sociedad on Saturday, prompting defender Jose Gimenez to escort the uninvited intruder off the field.

The bird appeared to be struck by the ball, and Gimenez — who had already set up Alexander Sorloth’s fifth‑minute opener — picked it up and carried it to safety, making his second 'assist' of the night.

"I asked the referee what was happening. He told me it was because of the pigeon and I said: 'Seriously? You stopped the match because of the pigeon?'" Gimenez told Spanish media outlets.

"I picked it up. I don't know if there's supposed to be a protocol. I hope it wasn't seriously hurt."

Source: Reuters
