Gimenez swoops in after pigeon pauses Atletico match

March 8 : An injured pigeon stopped play during Atletico Madrid's 3-2 win over Real Sociedad on Saturday, prompting defender Jose Gimenez to escort the uninvited intruder off the field.

The bird appeared to be struck by the ball, and Gimenez — who had already set up Alexander Sorloth’s fifth‑minute opener — picked it up and carried it to safety, making his second 'assist' of the night.

"I asked the referee what was happening. He told me it was because of the pigeon and I said: 'Seriously? You stopped the match because of the pigeon?'" Gimenez told Spanish media outlets.

"I picked it up. I don't know if there's supposed to be a protocol. I hope it wasn't seriously hurt."