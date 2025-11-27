Gimenez's late header seals dramatic 2-1 win for Atletico over Inter Milan

MADRID :Jose Maria Gimenez rose highest to head home a dramatic winner in added time, securing Atletico Madrid a stirring 2-1 victory over Inter Milan in a thrilling Champions League clash on Wednesday at the Metropolitano Stadium.

With the match poised at 1-1 after Piotr Zielinski had levelled for the visitors following Julian Alvarez's early goal, Gimenez leapt above Inter's defenders in the 93rd minute to nod Antoine Griezmann's precise corner into the net, sending the home crowd into raptures on a chilly night in the Spanish capital.

"I struck with the same intensity of love I have for my children," an emotional Gimenez told Movistar Plus.

"It was a goal for all my loved ones and for the people who have never stopped believing in me. Without them, I wouldn't be where I am today.

"Our motto is one game at a time. Today was a tough game that we needed to win, and winning it allows us to believe that we can qualify directly."

Despite the loss, Inter remain fourth in the group with 12 points, the same as Paris St Germain, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid but three behind leaders Arsenal. Atletico's win lifts them to 12th place with nine points, keeping alive their slim hopes of a knockout-stage finish.

Inter, undefeated in Europe before this match, were looking to recover from their Derby della Madonnina domestic loss to AC Milan. Cristian Chivu's side had been dominant in the Champions League, boasting a perfect record of four wins and just one goal conceded prior to their visit to Madrid.

Conversely, Diego Simeone's Atletico had endured a shaky European campaign but were in fine form in LaLiga, unbeaten in domestic play since August.

The visitors started with intensity and Federico Dimarco nearly provided the perfect opening, first forcing stand-in keeper Juan Musso into a stunning second-minute save from a free kick, then firing narrowly wide from inside the box as Inter pressed with relentless purpose.

But Atletico struck first through a combination of persistence and fortune in the eighth minute. Giuliano Simeone's dangerous cross from the right was met by Alessandro Bastoni's desperate sliding clearance, only for the ball to ricochet off Alex Baena and fall perfectly for Alvarez, who fired home from close range.

The goal survived a brief VAR review after initially being ruled out for handball against Baena, with the referee quickly reversing his decision after consultation.

Atletico nearly doubled their advantage five minutes later when David Hancko unleashed a daring volley, while Inter responded through Hakan Calhanoglu's bullet strike that whistled just wide of the target.

Despite controlling possession, Inter found themselves repeatedly thwarted by Atletico's organised defensive structure, with the hosts content to absorb pressure and strike on the counter through their pacey attacking triumvirate.

The second half burst into life immediately as Niccolo Barella struck the post with a first-touch effort, before Simeone squandered a golden counter-attacking opportunity a minute later.

Musso, deputising for the injured Jan Oblak, produced another excellent save to deny Dimarco one-on-one in the 50th minute. But the Italian keeper was helpless four minutes later when Zielinski burst into the box from the left, exchanged a neat one-two with Ange-Yoan Bonny, and slotted a tidy finish inside the far post to restore parity.

The introduction of Antoine Griezmann and Alexander Sorloth injected fresh attacking impetus into Atletico's play, but wayward finishing nearly cost them dearly.

An unmarked Simeone blazed over from close range in the 59th minute after Matteo Ruggeri's cross, while Griezmann struck straight at Sommer from point-blank range in the 77th minute.

As the clock ticked towards full-time and both sides seemed resigned to sharing the spoils, Gimenez worked his late magic to deliver an emotional victory for Atletico.