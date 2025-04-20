Logo
Glasner hails 'outstanding' Palace after difficult week
Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - April 19, 2025 Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner reacts

20 Apr 2025 01:35AM
LONDON :Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner hailed his team as they held on for a 0-0 draw with Bournemouth on Saturday after Chris Richards was sent off late in the first half for two yellow cards, and having conceded 10 goals in their last two games.

It has been a tough week for Crystal Palace, shipping five goals against both Manchester City and Newcastle United in the last seven days, but they showed a resilience that had abandoned them in those two heavy defeats.

"For me it was outstanding what the players showed today," said Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner.

"(I'm) absolutely delighted with what they did."

The game was scrappy, with few clear cut chances for either side, the best falling to Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen in the first half when both teams had their full complement of players.

Palace now face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday before an FA Cup semi final against Aston Villa at Wembley next Saturday.

"Maybe this red card helped us get our confidence back because we need it," Glasner said.

"It was our third game in seven days so being competitive like we were today in the second half was a huge achievement."

Bournemouth manager Iraola cut a more frustrated figure, ruing his team's inability to make the man advantage count as they chase a spot in European competition next season.

"We will try and be in that fight until the end," Iraola told reporters.

"It's not going to be easy but we are not so far and I hope we are in this fight until the last game."

Bournemouth remain in eighth place on 49 points, a position that will likely earn them a place in Europe next year. Crystal Palace stay 12th on 44 points from 33 games.

Source: Reuters
