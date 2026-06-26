Goal fest unlikely as Croatia and Ghana plot path to last 32

June 25 : Croatia and Ghana go into Saturday's final Group L game with their World Cup destiny in their own hands when a draw could send both sides into the round of 32 and a high-scoring match is unlikely.

Ghana are second in the group, level on four points with leaders England. Croatia are one point behind in third, knowing they cannot finish any lower having beaten bottom side Panama who have yet to earn a point.

Croatia are aware, however, that three points, and especially matched with a negative goal difference, may not be enough to earn one of the eight best third-placed berths in the knockout round, and will not be leaving anything to chance.

Both sides recorded 1-0 wins over Panama, but while Croatia opened with a 4-2 loss to England, Ghana held the group leaders to a scoreless draw to leave themselves in pole position to advance.

AGEING SQUAD

Croatia finished third in 2022, but four years on, the ageing squad's performances are giving coach Zlatko Dalic cause for concern.

Dalic called their defeat to England the worst set-piece defending of his nine-year tenure, and was unimpressed by their narrow win over Panama.

His side now face a defensively solid Ghana who frustrated England, and have turned things around after an uninspiring buildup to the tournament. Ghana lost four consecutive games once qualifying was wrapped up, leading to the dismissal of Otto Addo.

His replacement Carlos Queiroz has not had much time to prepare, taking charge of one friendly before arriving at the tournament, but in his fifth consecutive World Cup, the 73-year-old has restored the solidity they showed in qualification where they conceded six goals in 10 games.

This game is unlikely to be a goal fest. Ghana failed to register a shot on target in the opening half of their first two games, and Queiroz is unlikely to take too many risks knowing that one point will guarantee at least second place.

Croatia took fewer overall shots on goal than their opponents in the win over Panama, but did at least keep a clean sheet for the first time in eight matches.

The Croatians do have the advantage of playing their final game after nine of the 12 groups have concluded, meaning they should have a clear view of what would be required to qualify, and that could influence Dalic's tactics.