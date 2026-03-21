Goalkeeper Garcia earns first Spain call-up, Rodri returns

March 20 : Barcelona goalkeeper Joan Garcia earned his first Spain call-up and Manchester City midfielder Rodri returned to the squad named on Friday for friendlies against Serbia and Egypt this month.

Arsenal defender Cristhian Mosquera, Real Sociedad's Ander Barrenetxea and Osasuna's Victor Munoz also received their first call-ups as coach Luis de la Fuente announced a 27-man squad ahead of this year's World Cup.

Garcia, 24, has kept 11 clean sheets in 22 La Liga games.

Rodri, the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner, was named in the national squad for the first time since September after missing the November camp.

The 29-year-old has made only three international appearances since Spain clinched the 2024 European Championship due to a knee injury.

Barcelona players Pedri and Fermin Lopez were also named in the squad with Paris St Germain's Fabian Ruiz sidelined by injury.

Spain host Serbia on March 27 and Egypt on March 31, following the cancellation of the "Finalissima" against Copa America winners Argentina in Doha due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Spain are in World Cup Group H with Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay.

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon, David Raya, Alex Remiro, Joan Garcia

Defenders: Marcos Lorentel, Pedro Porro, Aymeric Laporte, Pau Cubarsi, Dean Huijsen, Cristhian Mosquera, Marc Cucurella, Alejandro Grimaldo

Midfielders: Rodri, Martin Zubimendi, Pedri, Carlos Soler, Dani Olmo, Fermin Lopez

Forwards: Yeremy Pino, Alex Baena, Ander Barrenetxea, Victor Munoz, Mikel Oyarzabal, Ferran Torres, Borja Iglesias, Lamine Yamal