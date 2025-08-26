Godon joins Ineos on three-year contract

French national road race champion Dorian Godon has joined Ineos Grenadiers on a three-year contract, the British cycling team said on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old, who was with Decathlon–AG2R La Mondiale since 2019, claimed his maiden French title in June, after winning the points classification at the Tour de Romandie last year.

He also won single-day races Brabantse Pijl and Giro del Veneto in 2023.

"For me it means a lot, and signing a multi-year deal is a real show of trust, which I value deeply. This feels like the start of an exciting new chapter in my career, and I'm ready to make the most of it," Godon said in a statement.

Scott Drawer, performance director at Ineos Grenadiers, said the team will aim to quickly integrate Godon with clear targets for the spring.

"His ability to read chaotic finales, position efficiently and deliver, gives us excellent options across a wide variety of races," Drawer added.