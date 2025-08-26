Logo
Logo

Sport

Godon joins Ineos on three-year contract
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Godon joins Ineos on three-year contract

Godon joins Ineos on three-year contract

FILE PHOTO: Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 9 - Troyes to Troyes - Troyes, France - July 7, 2024 Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team's Dorian Godon in action during stage 9 REUTERS/Molly Darlington/File Photo

26 Aug 2025 06:38PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

French national road race champion Dorian Godon has joined Ineos Grenadiers on a three-year contract, the British cycling team said on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old, who was with Decathlon–AG2R La Mondiale since 2019, claimed his maiden French title in June, after winning the points classification at the Tour de Romandie last year.

He also won single-day races Brabantse Pijl and Giro del Veneto in 2023.

"For me it means a lot, and signing a multi-year deal is a real show of trust, which I value deeply. This feels like the start of an exciting new chapter in my career, and I'm ready to make the most of it," Godon said in a statement.

Scott Drawer, performance director at Ineos Grenadiers, said the team will aim to quickly integrate Godon with clear targets for the spring.

"His ability to read chaotic finales, position efficiently and deliver, gives us excellent options across a wide variety of races," Drawer added.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement