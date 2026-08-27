Gogel suspended for six months for betting on golf

Aug 26 : The PGA Tour said on Wednesday that Matt Gogel has been suspended for six months for betting on golf tournaments.

Gogel, who plays on the PGA Tour Champions, which is reserved for professional golfers aged 50 and older, placed bets on PGA Tour competition but not on tournaments in which he was a participant, the Tour said in a statement.

The 55-year-old Gogel said in a statement that in 2024 and 2025 he unknowingly violated PGA Tour policy by placing "small recreational wagers" on golf.

"I would never knowingly violate the integrity of the game of golf. I made an honest mistake and I look forward to playing in 2027 on the PGA Tour Champions," said Gogel.

Gogel had two top-10 finishes across 18 PGA Tour Champions events this year. In Gogel's most recent start, he finished in a share of 30th place at the Rogers Charity Classic in Calgary, Alberta.

Gogel's lone victory in 179 starts on the PGA Tour came in 2002 when he won the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am.