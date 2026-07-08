Griezmann says Orlando move fulfills MLS dream as Messi reunion awaits

ORLANDO, Florida, July 7 : Antoine Griezmann said on Tuesday he had fulfilled a lifelong ambition by joining Major League Soccer club Orlando City, with the former France forward set to renew his rivalry with Lionel Messi after years of facing the Argentine captain in Spain.

The 35-year-old joined Orlando on a contract through 2028 after leaving Atletico Madrid as the club's all-time leading scorer, saying he had dreamed of playing in the MLS since he was 18 and wanted to arrive while he still felt physically and mentally capable of performing at his best.

"Since I was 18, it was my dream to come to MLS," Griezmann told reporters during his presentation with the team. "It was very important for me to arrive in good physical and mental condition, and that's why I took this step."

"I connected very well with the club, I loved the city and my children are delighted. It has been incredible and unexpected for my family and me, and hopefully we can give that affection back."

Griezmann said Orlando sporting director Ricardo Moreira's visit to his home in Madrid before the transfer "touched my heart" and helped convince him that Orlando was the right destination.

The World Cup winner added that he had been impressed by the standard of his new teammates during his first training sessions and hoped his experience could help Orlando compete for trophies.

"I haven't noticed much difference between the level here and in Europe," he said. "I'm here to win trophies, build a connection with the fans and help my teammates grow, both professionally and personally."

Griezmann is also looking forward to facing Messi again in the Florida derby against Inter Miami. The Frenchman spent two seasons alongside the Argentine at Barcelona after years as his rival while playing for Atletico.

"They've told me a lot about the derby," Griezmann said. "I watched the last one. It'll be a joy to face Messi again, and also Rodrigo (De Paul), who I have a very good relationship with," he added on his former Atletico teammate.