Grosjean ruffles feathers with 'flippant' response to bird strike

April 29 : French racing driver Romain Grosjean has angered animal rights group PETA for "flippant" comments after hitting a bird while testing for next month's Indianapolis 500.

The French former Formula One driver, who survived a fireball crash in Bahrain in 2020, described the bird strike at around 230mph in graphic terms this week.

"I still have blood on my race suit, there were pieces of the bird on the rollbar. I couldn't see where I was going any more, there's plenty on the aero screen," he said.

"The helmet stinks, the seat stinks. I didn't get any chicken for lunch; I just walked past it."

Mimi Bekhechi, senior vice-president for PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) UK and Europe, accused the 40-year-old of lacking empathy.

"Birds have feelings, apparently more than Grosjean does, considering that he seemed more concerned with his car, helmet, and suit – all replaceable – than the smash-up of this unsuspecting bird," Bekhechi said in a statement.

PETA highlighted the plight of birds raised in factory farms and promised to send Grosjean some plant-based chicken.

The Indianapolis 500 is on May 24. Grosjean drives for the Dale Coyne Racing team.